How Iran got Stuck in the Syria Quagmire
Iran, known for its unbridled sectarian meddling in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, is currently facing an unwanted quagmire and dead-end in the Levant. We cannot limit Iran's role and its meddling across the Middle East to 2016 alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Thu
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 4
|Brian_G
|121,911
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC