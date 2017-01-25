Hawaii Rep. Gabbard met with Syria's ...

Hawaii Rep. Gabbard met with Syria's Assad during trip

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Gabbard says she met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a recent trip to ... WASHINGTON - A congressional Democrat just back from a weeklong trip to Syria defended her meeting with the war-torn country's president, saying Wednesday there's no possibility of a viable peace agreement unless Bashar Assad is part of the conversation. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said she originally had no intention of sitting down with Assad, according to a statement issued by her office detailing her travels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Chicago, IL

