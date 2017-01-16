Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
At least half of Australia's special intake of 12,0000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees will be settled in a western Sydney suburb within 12 months, prompting community leaders to plead for more federal government support to deal with the unusually high intake. Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals from the two war-torn countries in 2016, has been told by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection to expect the same again.
