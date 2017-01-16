Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and...

Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

At least half of Australia's special intake of 12,0000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees will be settled in a western Sydney suburb within 12 months, prompting community leaders to plead for more federal government support to deal with the unusually high intake. Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals from the two war-torn countries in 2016, has been told by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection to expect the same again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 14 hr Flower5115 121,922
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC