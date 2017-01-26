German Academics Pen Open Letter Slam...

German Academics Pen Open Letter Slamming Western Interpretation of Syria Crisis

In contrast to the West, which has been intent on destroying Syria and other Middle Eastern countries, Russia and Iran are playing a constructive role in preventing the overthrow of Assad and the formation of a fundamentalist Sunni government in the country, a group of German academics have written in an open letter. Called " a statement on the Syrian war ," the declaration was written by the scientific advisory board of the German branch of Attac, an international organization that campaigns for alternatives to globalization.

Chicago, IL

