Gabbard says she'll personally pay for her trip to Syria

9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday she will personally cover the cost of her recent trip to Syria. A release sent out by her office late Tuesday said she will reimburse a group called AACCESS-Ohio, or the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services, for the expenses "because it has become a distraction."

Chicago, IL

