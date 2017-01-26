Fatah al-Sham unifies with four other...

Fatah al-Sham unifies with four other jihadist groups in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The al-Qaeda-linked Fatah al-Sham Front has unified ranks with jihadists in volatile northern Syria, a monitoring group reported Saturday, a move likely to stoke infighting among rival insurgents in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that Fatah al-Sham has merged with four factions including the powerful Noureddine al-Zinki movement and set up a coalition called the Levant Liberation Body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC