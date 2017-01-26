Fatah al-Sham unifies with four other jihadist groups in Syria
The al-Qaeda-linked Fatah al-Sham Front has unified ranks with jihadists in volatile northern Syria, a monitoring group reported Saturday, a move likely to stoke infighting among rival insurgents in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that Fatah al-Sham has merged with four factions including the powerful Noureddine al-Zinki movement and set up a coalition called the Levant Liberation Body.
