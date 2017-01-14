Exclusive: Assad linked to Syrian che...

Exclusive: Assad linked to Syrian chemical attacks for first time

International investigators have said for the first time that they suspect President Bashar al-Assad and his brother are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict, according to a document seen by Reuters. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to French journalists in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on January 9, 2017.

Chicago, IL

