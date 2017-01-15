Elite U.S. troops swoop into ISIS str...

Elite U.S. troops swoop into ISIS stronghold, reportedly kill dozens

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The U.S. military command in Baghdad confirmed American forces' involvement in the raid, which took place on Sunday, without elaborating. Omar Abou Leila, a Syrian activist who runs the Deir Ezzor 24 group, said four helicopters landed in the desert between the ISIS-held cities of Deir el-Zour and Raqqa on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Brian_G 121,914
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC