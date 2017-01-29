Despite order, man returns to Syria t...

Despite order, man returns to Syria to visit ailing mother

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Salam Alam did not want her husband, Jihad Khoury, to to go back to Syria after President Trump signed an executive order restricting entry for travelers from the nation. But Khoury insisted that he must see his mother, who recently fell and broke her hip and then suffered a heart attack caused by her medication.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,380

