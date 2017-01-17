Deadly ISIS attack hits Turkish soldiers in Syria
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant reportedly killed five Turkish soldiers and injured several more in an attack in northern Syria, while Turkey announced that it is no longer "realistic" to exclude Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from a solution to the country's five-year civil war. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant killed five Turkish soldiers and injured at least nine in a bombing in al-Bab, where Turkish-backed rebels have suffered casualties in a weeks-long bid to retake the town, according to the Dogan news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC