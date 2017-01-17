Deadly ISIS attack hits Turkish soldiers in Syria

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant reportedly killed five Turkish soldiers and injured several more in an attack in northern Syria, while Turkey announced that it is no longer "realistic" to exclude Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from a solution to the country's five-year civil war. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant killed five Turkish soldiers and injured at least nine in a bombing in al-Bab, where Turkish-backed rebels have suffered casualties in a weeks-long bid to retake the town, according to the Dogan news agency.

