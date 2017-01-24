Czechs say Polish man released after being held in Syria since 2015
A Polish man was released and handed to the Polish ambassador in Lebanon on Monday after being held by Syrian authorities since late 2015, the Czech presidential office said. The Czechs are among few nations who maintain diplomatic relations with Syria and have an embassy in Damascus.
