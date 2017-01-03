Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged eight ISIL tactical units, damaged two supply routes, and destroyed 14 oil refinement tanks, seven fighting positions, a vehicle bomb facility, a vehicle bomb, an ISIL-held building, an artillery system, and a bunker system. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, nine strikes destroyed 18 oil refinement stills, 15 oil pump jacks, and an oil well head.
