Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged eight ISIL tactical units, damaged two supply routes, and destroyed 14 oil refinement tanks, seven fighting positions, a vehicle bomb facility, a vehicle bomb, an ISIL-held building, an artillery system, and a bunker system. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, nine strikes destroyed 18 oil refinement stills, 15 oil pump jacks, and an oil well head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.