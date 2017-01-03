Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue in Syri...

Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, -- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged eight ISIL tactical units, damaged two supply routes, and destroyed 14 oil refinement tanks, seven fighting positions, a vehicle bomb facility, a vehicle bomb, an ISIL-held building, an artillery system, and a bunker system. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, nine strikes destroyed 18 oil refinement stills, 15 oil pump jacks, and an oil well head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Thu PrinceofDarkness 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 4 Brian_G 121,911
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC