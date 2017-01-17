Congresswoman Gabbard makes unannounc...

Congresswoman Gabbard makes unannounced trip to Syria

15 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Gabbard has made an unannounced trip to Syria and Lebanon, traveling to the region two months after she sat down with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss foreign policy.

