As millions suffer water shortages in Syria, UN looks to keep potable supply safe

7 hrs ago

New York, Jan 12 : The United Nations expressed concern on Wednesday about fighting in the Wadi Barada area of west Damascus, which in addition to displacing thousands of people, has also restricted water supplies to some 5.5 million people in and around the Syrian capital. [NK Middle East] Addressing reporters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric said the Organization and its partners are working with water authorities to implement an emergency plan to meet around 30 per cent of the daily needs of people.

