An immigrant Miami doctor and a Canadian musician join to help Syrian refugees

21 hrs ago

A Syrian-born Miami doctor and a Canadian musician with roots in the Middle East have teamed up to present a benefit to help refugees from the war in Syria. For Dr. Hadi Yaziji, producing Thursday's concert at the Banyan Bowl in Pinecrest Gardens is a way to bypass bureaucracy and politics to help victims of the violence which has ravaged his native country.

