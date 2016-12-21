An existential battle for the demographic future of Syria
The Syrian government, Russia, and Iran are trying to change the demographic makeup of Syria. They aim to depopulate Syria of the Arab Sunnis, which, before the Arab Spring was the largest religio-ethnic group in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enter Stage Right.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC