Airstrikes escalate despite Syria cease-fire

Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria speaks during a news conference about the International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria arrives for a news conference about the International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.