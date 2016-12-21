Airstrike in Syria kills 8 jihadi militants1 hour ago

Airstrike in Syria kills 8 jihadi mil...

Beirut, Jan 2: An air raid has struck several cars in northwestern Syria, killing at least eight people, including al-Qaida-linked fighters and a senior commander with a Chinese Islamic militant faction, an activist group and a local jihadi commander said today. The attack occurred yesterday on a road leading from the town of Sarmada to the Bab al-Hawa area on the border with Turkey, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local commander with the Fatah al-Sham Front, an al-Qaida-linked group.

