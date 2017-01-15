15:05 Kazakhstan provides humanitaria...

15:05 Kazakhstan provides humanitarian aid to Syria

11 hrs ago

Kazakhstan sent about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria in the form of food, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea, the Kazakh foreign ministry said on January 6. The humanitarian cargo was delivered to the port of Tartus with the assistance of the Russian Federation. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdybai handed the humanitarian aid to the Syrian side represented by the Chairman of the Provincial Council of Tartus Yasser Dibb.

Chicago, IL

