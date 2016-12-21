West Sidelined as Russia, Regional Po...

West Sidelined as Russia, Regional Powers Plot Endgame for Syrian War

Thursday

A year ago, it would have been unthinkable that Russia and Turkey could hold cordial talks a day after the gunning down of a Russian diplomat in Ankara. But Tuesday, there were no public recriminations over the slaying of ambassador Andrei Karlov as Russian and Turkish diplomats met in Moscow with Iranian envoys to produce a proposal for a cease-fire in Syria, part of an unfolding process that has Moscow, Ankara and Tehran working to plot a mutually beneficial end to the war.

Chicago, IL

