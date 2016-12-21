US Air Force pilots donned Santa hats during Christmas Day...

US Air Force pilots donned Santa hats...

The US-led coalition air campaign against ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria has dragged on for months, but the US airmen mounting the raids haven't lost track of time. During Christmas Day airstrikes against the terrorist group, some US pilot donned Santa hats, photos of which were shared by the US Air Force, as first spotted by international monitoring group Airwars .

