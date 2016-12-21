UK's Syria stance 'wrong every step o...

UK's Syria stance 'wrong every step of the way', ex-ambassador to Damascus says

British policy on Syria has been "wrong every step of the way" and made the situation worse, a former UK ambassador to the country has claimed. Peter Ford, who was the ambassador in Damascus from 2003 to 2006, said Bashar Assad's government should be given "a little credit" for the "relatively peaceful" end to the siege in Aleppo.

