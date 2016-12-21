Turkish airstrikes kill 88 Syrian civ...

Turkish airstrikes kill 88 Syrian civilians at battle for al-Bab escalates

Clashes between Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and ISIS militants intensified around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. Nearly 90 civilians have reportedly fallen victim to Turkish air raids in northern Syria over the past 24 hours as Ankara steps up its military campaign against what it calls Daesh positions there.



