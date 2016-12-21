Thousands of Syrians leave Aleppo

Thousands of Syrians left the rebel enclave of Aleppo on Monday, as the UN voted to deploy observers there and said it planned new peace talks in Geneva in February. "It is the intention of the United Nations to convene those negotiations in Geneva on 8 February 2017," UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said after the Security Council unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution to monitor evacuations from Aleppo, with Russia's backing.

