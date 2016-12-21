The Latest: Syrian rebels say Aleppo ...

The Latest: Syrian rebels say Aleppo evacuations to resume

Syrian rebels say they have reached a deal with the government in Damascus to resume evacuations from the last rebel territory in the eastern part of the city of Aleppo. Ahmad Qara Ali, spokesman for the Ahrar al-Sham rebel faction, announced on Wednesday afternoon that "an agreement has been reached to resume the evacuation of Aleppo."

Chicago, IL

