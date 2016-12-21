The Latest: Russia presses Syria talks after Ankara killing

The Latest: Russia presses Syria talk...

The Latest on the development in the Syrian civil war and the aftermath of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey makes Moscow even more determined to press ahead with Syrian talks that will offer "no concessions to the terrorists." Lavrov is hosting the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran in Moscow on Tuesday in what was expected to be a major meeting to discuss the Syrian crisis.

Chicago, IL

