The Latest: Cease-fire deal to 'include all parts of Syria'
The cease-fire that will go into effect in Syria midnight Thursday will include all parts of Syria including the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus. Excerpts of the cease-fire agreement that were obtained by The Associated Press say the truce will include all areas where the "moderate opposition" has a presence, including those where al-Qaida's branch in Syria exists.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
