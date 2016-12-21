The Latest: Cease-fire deal to 'inclu...

The Latest: Cease-fire deal to 'include all parts of Syria'

The cease-fire that will go into effect in Syria midnight Thursday will include all parts of Syria including the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus. Excerpts of the cease-fire agreement that were obtained by The Associated Press say the truce will include all areas where the "moderate opposition" has a presence, including those where al-Qaida's branch in Syria exists.

