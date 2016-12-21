Terrorists reportedly shell christian district in Syria's Damascus at Christmas

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Christian district al-Qassa'a in the Syrian capital city of Damascus was subject to terrorist attack with three mortar shells Sunday, media reported citing a police source, Sputnik reported. The terrorists fired three mortar shells during church service near a French hospital, located in the residential neighborhood, inflicting damage on the private and public properties, the source told the SANA news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.