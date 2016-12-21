Tens of ISIL Terrorists Killed in Clash with Syrian Army East of Aleppo Province
Syrian Army soldiers repelled ISIL's attack on government forces' positions in a key town in the Eastern part of Aleppo province, killing over 120 militants and wounding many more. The army men warded off ISIL's offensives on its strongholds near the town of Deir Hafer, killing 120 terrorists and destroying their military hardware.
