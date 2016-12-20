Syria's Destruction: When Everybody T...

Syria's Destruction: When Everybody Thinks Power and No One Thinks Peace

In spring 2011 I was invited by then Danish foreign minister, Villy SA vndal, to be a keynote speaker at a conference in Copenhagen arranged by the ministry and the Danish Institute for International Studies with experts, then UN mediator Kofi Annan's adviser, scholars, diplomats and, most importantly, a number of Syrian politicians and civil society representatives. The minister left the conference when he had opened it and, like most politicians today, obviously did not give priority to listen to the input of this high-level group present in the conference room.

