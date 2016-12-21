Syrian Rebels Face Stark Choices in W...

Syrian Rebels Face Stark Choices in Wake of Loss of Aleppo

Syrian soldiers fire their weapons during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 5, 2016. Syria's notoriously divisive and schismatic rebel factions are facing a stark choice in the wake of their demoralizing defeat in eastern Aleppo: unify and have a chance of survival or continue to squabble and risk ending the revolution.

Chicago, IL

