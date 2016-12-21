Syrian pastry chef lands sweet gig in Nova Scotia

Ruwad Albidin says he's grateful to the volunteers who wake up early four days a week to get him to work by 5 a.m. Not only has the Syrian refugee - who came to Canada three months ago - found a job in his field, he's also helping a local business address a worker shortage. The bakery's owner, Laura Mulrooney, said she ran into trouble earlier this year when changes to Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program made it difficult for her to recruit a skilled bakery chef.

