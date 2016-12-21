Syrian family thankful to be far from conflict

The long plane ride to Kelowna capped a four-year escape from Syria, but taking their first steps in this strange city made the Nakhleh family wonder if they'd made a colossal mistake. Mohamad and Abir were glad to extract their young daughters from the carnage of their former home, but worried they didn't speak English or know how to live in a country called Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.