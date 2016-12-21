Syrian family learning to adapt in Canada
The goal of bringing a Syrian refugee family to their community became a reality on June 6 for Drayton Reformed Church members. With an identification sign in hand, members of a committee from the church greeted Mohammad Kheir Al Hawari, his wife Amal and their four-year-old son Loay and daughter Lama, 18 months, at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on June 6. "Mohammad and Amal spoke quite a bit of English when they came.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wellington Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|13 hr
|Moanz8838
|121,910
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC