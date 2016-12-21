Syrian Army Gives Militants Last Ulti...

Syrian Army Gives Militants Last Ultimatum to Leave Southwest Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

The Syrian army has given the terrorists who have remained in the Southwestern countryside of Aleppo a three-day-long ultimatum to fully surrender areas under their control and leave the region or face death, army sources said. Syrian Army General Staff warned Jeish al-Fatah coalition of terrorist groups deployed in the neighborhoods of Rashedeen 4 and 5 to hand these neighborhoods over to the Syrian government in next 72 hours, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 15 Oliver Canterrber... 3
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC