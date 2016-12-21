Syrian Army Gives Militants Last Ultimatum to Leave Southwest Aleppo

The Syrian army has given the terrorists who have remained in the Southwestern countryside of Aleppo a three-day-long ultimatum to fully surrender areas under their control and leave the region or face death, army sources said. Syrian Army General Staff warned Jeish al-Fatah coalition of terrorist groups deployed in the neighborhoods of Rashedeen 4 and 5 to hand these neighborhoods over to the Syrian government in next 72 hours, according to the source.

