Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply
The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel-held valley northwest of Damascus in an offensive begun last week to recapture the strategic area where a major spring provides most of the capital's water supplies, rebels and residents said on Tuesday. They said the army shelled and bombarded several towns in Wadi Barada valley about 18 km northwest of the capital in a major offensive launched since Friday.
