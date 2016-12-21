Sporadic fighting mars second day of ...

Sporadic fighting mars second day of Syria cease-fire

Syrian rebels warned on Saturday that cease-fire violations by pro-government forces threatened to undermine a two-day-old agreement intended to pave the way for talks between the government and the opposition in the new year. Presumed government or Russian aircraft pounded opposition-held villages and towns in the strategically-important Barada Valley outside Damascus, activists said, prompting rebels to threaten to withdraw their compliance with a nationwide truce brokered by Russia and Turkey last week.

