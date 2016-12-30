Shaky start for new cease-fire launch...

Shaky start for new cease-fire launched in Syria without the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man carries a baby near damaged buildings in the rebel-held Syrian area of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburbs, on Dec. 30. A Russian-Turkish plan to end the war in Syria got off to a shaky start on Friday with the partial implementation of a new cease-fire agreement that excludes for now any involvement of the United States. There are hopes that this peace attempt will work where countless U.S.-backed efforts have failed, in part because the United States is not involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 44 min Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr Plumz1919 121,910
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC