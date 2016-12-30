Shaky start for new cease-fire launched in Syria without the U.S.
A man carries a baby near damaged buildings in the rebel-held Syrian area of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburbs, on Dec. 30. A Russian-Turkish plan to end the war in Syria got off to a shaky start on Friday with the partial implementation of a new cease-fire agreement that excludes for now any involvement of the United States. There are hopes that this peace attempt will work where countless U.S.-backed efforts have failed, in part because the United States is not involved.
