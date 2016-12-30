Russia urges UN Security Council to endorse Syria cease-fire
Russia urged the U.N. Security Council on Friday to quickly adopt a draft resolution endorsing the cease-fire agreement in Syria and reiterating support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government. The draft also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.
