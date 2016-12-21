Russia-Turkey cease-fire deal offers new hope for Syria
In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left and Russian President Vladimir Putin, shake hands following the group photo at the World Energy Congress, in Istanbul, Turkey. less FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left and Russian President Vladimir Putin, shake hands following the group photo at the World Energy Congress, in Istanbul, ... more FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, second right, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, listen to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, during talks in Moscow, Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC