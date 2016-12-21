Russia and Turkey broker ceasefire in Syrian civil war

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire plan for all of Syria that should come into force today, Turkish state media said yesterday, as Ankara and Moscow tighten cooperation to find an end to the civil war. The plan aims to expand a ceasefire in the city of Aleppo, A brokered by Turkey and Russia earlier this month to allow the evacuation of civilians, to all of the country, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

