Putin Says Syria Ceasefire Deal Reached; Hostilities to End Friday
An agreement to end Syria's bloody 5-year-old civil war has been reached, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday. The deal, signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition, ends hostilities beginning at midnight on Friday, Putin said.
