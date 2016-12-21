Officials: US, Russian military talks...

Officials: US, Russian military talks quietly proving useful

9 hrs ago

Russian talks on their separate fights against the Islamic State group are improving and becoming more frequent, American officials said, with each side trading information in real time and even outlining some of their strategic objectives in the months ahead. The progress dispels the notion that ties between the former Cold War foes are "frozen."

Chicago, IL

