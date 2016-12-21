Meet Dr. Tony Makdisi: With Syria in his heart, a hope for its return to peace
Dr. Tony Makdisi, a hospitalist at Berkshire Medical Center, was inspired to come to the United States by "wanted to be just like" the American doctors who trained him at Damascus University in Syria. "Our daughters actually describe themselves a lot of times as Syrian girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC