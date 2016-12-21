Meet Dr. Tony Makdisi: With Syria in ...

Meet Dr. Tony Makdisi: With Syria in his heart, a hope for its return to peace

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Dr. Tony Makdisi, a hospitalist at Berkshire Medical Center, was inspired to come to the United States by "wanted to be just like" the American doctors who trained him at Damascus University in Syria. "Our daughters actually describe themselves a lot of times as Syrian girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 15 Oliver Canterrber... 3
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,264

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC