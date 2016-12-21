Kazakhstan in contact with Russia, Tu...

Kazakhstan in contact with Russia, Turkey on Syrian talks in Astana

Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for peace talks on Syria and is maintaining contact with Russia and Turkey on this matter, Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov said Tuesday, Sputnik News Agency reported. "There was a general understanding of the possible convenience of using Astana for intra-Syrian talks.

