IS kills 30 civilians in Syria

Damascus, Dec 26 : At least 30 civilians who made an attempt to escape from Syria's al-Bab were killed by the Islamic State militant group, Turkish military said on Monday. [NK Middle East] The IS has been threatening civilians in al-Bab and trying to push them to stay in the city where the roads and streets have been blocked by the terror group, Xinhua news agency reported.

