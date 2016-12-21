Iran brutalizing Aleppo, executing a ...

Iran brutalizing Aleppo, executing a most atrocious war crimesa of 21st century

Iran's brutal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force has played an extensive role in the rape of Aleppo, building a network of bases around the Syrian city and directing militiamen from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan to do the killing, an Iranian opposition group says in a new intelligence report. "The fact is that Aleppo has been occupied by the IRGC and its mercenaries," says the People's Mujahedeen of Iran, or MEK, the largest opposition group to the Islamic mullahs who rule Iran.

Chicago, IL

