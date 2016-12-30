How a new U.N. resolution could a " someday a " bring justice to Syria

A Syrian man makes his way through the rubble of destroyed buildings as he heads to his house in Aleppo's Dahret Awad neighborhood on Dec. 17 after pro-government forces retook the area from rebel fighters. For all the talk of justice for mass atrocities in Syria and myriad mechanisms aimed at forcing the international community to bring Syrian war criminals to account, the world has very little to show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.