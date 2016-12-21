'Exodus' frames refugee crisis

'Exodus' frames refugee crisis

The sheer scale of the migration crisis in Europe, the largest since World War II, can make it easy for many of us, particularly in the United States, to view the issue as a distant abstraction. It often takes an individual tragedy, particularly one conveyed through potent imagery - like the photo of the body of Alan Kurdi, the 3-year-old Syrian boy who drowned attempting to cross to safety in Greece in 2015 - to awaken public consciousness.

