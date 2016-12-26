Do the Tragedies of Syria Signal the ...

Do the Tragedies of Syria Signal the End of Arab Revolutions?

Just as the catastrophic Anglo-American invasion of Iraq brought an end to epic Western military adventures in the Middle East, so the tragedy of Syria ensures that there will be no more Arab revolutions. And it's taken just 13 bloodsoaked years - from 2003 to 2016 - to realign political power.

